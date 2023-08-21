Bharat NCAP Launch on Aug 22 by Nitin Gadkari, Details Inside

In a move to provide safer cars and test them before the official launch, the Indian government has taken a major step as it is all set to introduce the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). As per the official details, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari will launch the programme on August 22.

While confirming the news on Sunday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed that Bharat NCAP is a significant step forward in the Government’s commitment to improving road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India. It says the programme aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market.

Purpose of Bharat NCAP

It has been reported that the sole purpose of the programme is to force all car manufacturers to comply with a set of norms, set by the entity in order to make vehicles safer for Indian roads. The decision by the government comes after witnessing a growing demand for safety features in cars by Indian customers.

How Bharat NCAP Will Rate Cars?