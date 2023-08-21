Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Bharat NCAP Launch on Aug 22 by Nitin Gadkari, Details Inside

Big Boost to Road Safety! Indian Car Safety Rating will make it easy for buyers in India to choose the vehicles on the basis of safety rating

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 11:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Representational Image. (Photo: Global NCAP)
Representational Image. (Photo: Global NCAP)

In a move to provide safer cars and test them before the official launch, the Indian government has taken a major step as it is all set to introduce the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP).  As per the official details, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari will launch the programme on August 22.

While confirming the news on Sunday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed that Bharat NCAP is a significant step forward in the Government’s commitment to improving road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India. It says the programme aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market.

Purpose of Bharat NCAP

It has been reported that the sole purpose of the programme is to force all car manufacturers to comply with a set of norms, set by the entity in order to make vehicles safer for Indian roads. The decision by the government comes after witnessing a growing demand for safety features in cars by Indian customers.

How Bharat NCAP Will Rate Cars?

    • Under the Bharat NCAP, any OEM now will be able to evaluate its vehicle’s safety rating by undergoing crash tests under the programme. BNCAP will provide the safety rating, after seeing how the vehicle has performed in the frontal and side crash tests. The programme will work identical to the Global NCAP, which rates the car on the basis of build quality and saety features.

    The Bharat NCAP will make it easy for every customer to choose a car on the basis of a given safety rating.

    first published: August 21, 2023, 11:25 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 11:47 IST
