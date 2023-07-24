BharatBenz and Reliance Unveils India's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Based Concept

A commercial vehicle manufacturer in India BharatBenz has been working hard on its first intercity bus concept, powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology, for quite a long time. Now, the company in partnership with Reliance unveiled the heavy luxury commercial vehicle based on the technology at the 4th Energy Transitions Working Group meeting under India’s G20, which was held in Goa’s Taleigao.

The mutual decision from both companies has been taken to introduce hydrogen fuel cell technology, so that the country would have another form of transportation in the future.

Advertisement

BharatBenz and Reliance First hydrogen fuel cell bus (File photo)

India’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Based Bus Concept

It has been reported that the country’s first Hydrogen Fuel Cell coach produces a gross system power of 127 kW, and a total of 105 kW power. The figures are somehow parallel to 300 BHP from internal combustion diesel engines. However, the hydrogen fuel cell is still a concept, and has yet to receive a green signal. To achieve all the trust, it will be going through a testing phase for the next 12 months.

Once it will clear all the safety trials and other related tests, the technology will be used for the future.