Bhavish Aggarwal Teases New Variant of Ola S1 Electric Scooter

In an exciting development, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, has set the stage on fire with a tantalizing teaser image hinting at a new variant of their highly popular S1 electric scooter. The anticipation is at an all-time high as Ola enthusiasts eagerly await the grand revelation of this mysterious model in July.

The teaser image showcases the already beloved S1 Pro and the recently introduced S1 Air, which has been making waves with its affordability and top-notch features. However, it is the enigmatic variant that has caught the attention of scooter enthusiasts, featuring a sleek small windscreen that adds an element of intrigue and excitement to the upcoming offering.

Ola Electric, known for its innovation and commitment to revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry, is keeping tight-lipped about the specifics of this new variant. However, fans need not wait too long, as more details about this highly anticipated e-scooter are expected to be unveiled next month.

