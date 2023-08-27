Bhopal, Indore Metro Likely to Start Operations By May 2024: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday revealed the model of the metro train at Smart City Park in Bhopal. The Chief Minister, addressing the public, said that the metro trial run will commence later this year in September.

The train model comprising three coaches costs about Rs 5 crore. The model train will be now open to the public and they will be able to experience what the coach looks like and can have a metro experience.

The Chief Minister added that the metro train will start its operation in Bhopal and Indore by April-May, 2024.

The metro model comprises four electric run gates, a train operator, an air conditioner, a driver’s motor car, glass windows, driver seats, an LED panel, a Digital route map, signage, and active headlights.

The model reached Bhopal, a few months ago and officials were waiting for the right time to launch it. The preparations for the trial run of Metro have been completed in Bhopal and Indore. The work related to infrastructure has been completed and interior works are underway.

On June 1, 2023, the Free Press Journal reported that Madhya Pradesh Rail Corporation decided to put up an imitation or mock-up at Smart City Park.

“Metro mock-up will reach the city in June though the date is yet to be finalised in this regard," a senior officer associated with Metro Project had told the Free Press Journal. The metro train mock-up was supplied by the manufacturing company Alstom.

According to the 2022 projection, the cost of development of 27 kilometres in Bhopal was fixed at Rs 6,941 crore. Of the total cost of development, the priority corridor was estimated at 20 percent, The Times of India reported.

The English daily further reported that the MPMRCL invited bids for part designs, for six elevated metro rail stations along Pul Bongda, a passenger interchange station between the orange and blue lines for Aishbagh, DIG Bungalow, Mandi and Karond.

Bhopal Metro Route and Stations