Come April 1, the Indian Railways is prepared to make the lives of passengers a lot easier by operating the 11th Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi. The train will run between Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station to the New Delhi Railway Station. Despite the service being available from April 1, commuters can only travel on the Vande Bharat Express from April 3. In comparison to the Shatabdi Express, the Vande Bharat Express train will traverse 709 kilometres via Agra Cantt station in just 7 hours and 50 minutes, taking 1 hour less than the Shatabdi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express on April 1 at 10 am. Post the launch, the railway rack will get erected in New Delhi’s coach depot. According to CPRO Rahul Srivastava, the following day, that is on April 2, the rack will once again be taken back to the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. Here are the details regarding the fare and coach composition of the Vande Bharat Express.

Fares

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the fare of the Vande Bharat Express running between Bhopal and New Delhi, an estimated fare has been brought to light. According to the railway authorities, the AC chair car facility will be priced at over Rs 2,000, while the rates of the executive classes are expected to be approximately Rs 3,300.

Coach positions

In total, the Vande Bharat Express will comprise 16 coaches. Out of the 16, 14 coaches will be AC chair cars, while the remaining two will be executive ones. 1,128 seats will be available in total on the train for passengers.

Speed

A trial run from Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station to Agra was conducted on March 27 at night, in the presence of 10 railway officials. The railway staff revealed that the train will operate at a speed of 91 kmph, which will be increased later.

Timings

Except for Saturday, the Vande Bharat Express Train between Bhopal and New Delhi will run six days a week, a first for the Western Central Railway (WCR) zone.

The Vande Bharat Express train is scheduled to depart from the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station at 5.55 am, take a stop at Agra Cantt railway station for about five minutes at 11.40 am, and then continue toward New Delhi, reaching the national capital at 1.45 pm. The train will leave New Delhi at 2.45 pm for the return trip, arrive in Agra Cantt at 4.45 pm, and finally return at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station at 10.45 pm.

