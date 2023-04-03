Bill Gates Takes Ride in Self-Driving Car, Here's What He Says About it

An American business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates recently get his hands on a self-driving car in the street of London. Seeing the technology of British start-up Wayve’s AV, he got impressed. Expressing his views on the same, he shared a blog post last week titled Hands Off The Wheel: The Rules Of The Road Are About To Change. In the long opinion piece, he said that the machine surely will take over driving sooner rather than later.

Also Read: Bill Gates ‘Can’t Wait’ To Be Back, Salutes India’s ‘Power of Innovation’

Advertisement

He also wrote in his article that in levels 0-2, a human driver is in full control of the car, but the vehicle can provide assistance through features like adaptive cruise control and lane centering. Level 3 is when the technology starts to move from the driver being in control to the vehicle being in control. By the time you reach the highest level, the car can be fully autonomous at all times and under all conditions—the level 5 vehicles of the future might not have steering wheels at all.

Meanwhile, the internet tycoon claims that Wayve is developing a cutting-edge approach to self-driving, a pitch that will hit a tipping point in 10 years. According to Gates, the advent of fully autonomous driving will be a game-changer on par with the development of computers.

Read all the Latest Auto News here