BMW Files Trademarks for 48 New Names, Hints at Plans to Revise Model Naming Convention

German automaker BMW has recently filed trademarks for 48 new names at the German Trade Mark and Patent Office, hinting at a revised naming convention for its upcoming electric cars. The move is in line with the company’s plans to launch several new electric models in the coming years.

BMW’s current naming scheme, which uses three numbers to indicate the model range and engine displacement or trim level, is likely to be updated to reflect the changing landscape of the automotive industry. Having said that, the brand’s new trademarks include names with the i, X, and iX prefixes, such as the i120, iX130, and X750.

According to industry experts, the i and iX prefixes will likely denote electric vehicles, while the X prefix will be used for SUVs and crossovers. For example, the i120 and iX130 are expected to be 1 Series vehicles, while the X750 will likely be a 7 Series model.

However, since BMW will continue to offer traditional internal-combustion engines alongside hybrid and electric vehicles, the naming conventions are expected to reflect the current model designations. For instance, the conventional combustion-engine version of the 5 Series will be named the 530i, while the hybrid version will be called the 530e, and the electric-only version will be named the i530.

Among the 48 new trademarks, there was only one M model filed, the M350. This is expected to be a hotter version of the 3 Series, potentially replacing or topping the current M340i. However, there is no indication yet whether the M350 will be gasoline-powered, electric, or hybrid.

BMW’s move to trademark new names is a sign of the company’s commitment to the electric vehicle market. With the automotive industry moving towards a greener future, it’s essential for car manufacturers to adapt to changing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

