Next-Gen BMW i5 Teased Ahead of Official Debut on May 24, Check Specs and Features

The luxury car brand BMW has been testing the first ever fully electric car i5 for quite a long time. Now, the next-generation 5 series-based EV is all set to make its global debut on May 24. Ahead of the official premiere, the brand has shared a teaser video on its official Instagram handle, giving customers an idea about the car from the outside and inside.

Without revealing many details about the car, the teaser video hinted that the upcoming sedan EV will have kidney-type grilles, with illuminated LED lights on the borders, which will produce a lighting sound, similar to the one seen on the new 7 Series. The teaser also shows the slim LED headlights with two vertical LED daytime running lights (DRLs) inside them. The report says that the upcoming i5 model will have i badging on the grilles.

Take a look at the BMW i5 teaser here

As per the details revealed by the company in the teaser, the upcoming i5’s interior will feature a dashboard identical to the 7 Series. If one will have a close look at the teaser video, it exposes the touch-sensitive AC controls inside the infotainment display and Bowers & Wilkins sound system. However, the brand did not reveal many details in the teaser video, but it is not hard to understand the upcoming i5 will have advanced yet futuristic features that will make it stand out in the market.

Talking about the powertrains, the i5 will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor models on a worldwide scale. However, BMW has not revealed any official details regarding the same as yet. But, reports claim that the base model will have an electric motor on the rear axle and create roughly max power of 330 bhp, while the top-of-the-line xDrive model will likely generate a max power of 581 bhp.

Along with a special torque control system that enhances dynamics, traction, and driving stability, the i5 will use BMW’s most recent fifth-generation eDrive technology.

Once launched, the i5 sedan will compete against cars like Tesla Model S and the Mercedes-Benz EQE on a global scale.

