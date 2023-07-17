BMW India Sales Report: Brand Registers Best-Ever Half-Yearly, Quarterly and June 2023 Growth

The luxury car manufacturer BMW India has shared the sales figures for the best-ever half-year, quarter, and June in 2023. The company in its official press release informed that the brand has achieved decent sales in all the brands including BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad.

BMW India Sales Figures for Last 6 Months

As per the 6-month data released by the company, BMW managed to sell 4,667 motorcycles under BMW Motorrad, contributing 50 percent to the overall sales volume. While BMW cars get 5,867 sales figures, followed by MINI four-wheelers with 391 units.

BMW India’s MD Reaction on Achievement

Commenting about the achievement, Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said, “Our customers remain at the centre of everything we do! BMW Group India is redefining luxury with class-leading comfort, performance and aesthetics. The landmark of achieving the highest-ever half-year, quarter as well as June sales is a culmination of the company’s strategic steps. Whether it is the appeal of sheer driving pleasure or sustainable mobility, every product launched this year is extremely desirable and in tremendous demand. Most importantly, the highly emotional, digital experience of our brands is a clear distinguisher.

He further said “Exclusive experiences like Joytown and The House of Forwardism have strengthened the connect with existing customers and are bringing new ones closer. We are glad to achieve this milestone and will keep on strengthening the foundations for future success," Pawah added.