BMW R18 Roctane, R12 nine T Breaks Cover, India Launch Soon

In an exciting global reveal, BMW has taken the motorcycle world by storm with the introduction of two breathtakingly beautiful bikes - the R18 Roctane Bagger and the R12 Nine T Roadster. These extraordinary machines are set to captivate riders with their remarkable features and head-turning aesthetics.

The R18 Roctane Bagger stands as a striking blacked-out version of the already gargantuan R18 cruiser. This fully-blackened bagger exudes an aura of power and dominance on the road. Not only does it boast an imposing appearance, but it also offers remarkable functionality. The Roctane comes equipped with side cases capable of holding a whopping 27 liters each, providing ample storage space for riders. Additionally, its single-piece seat is designed to accommodate both the rider and the pillion, ensuring a comfortable journey for all.

Underneath its imposing exterior, the Roctane shares a close resemblance to its base counterpart. It houses the same air-cooled, 1,802cc, horizontally-opposed twin engine, delivering an impressive 91 horsepower at 4,750rpm. But that’s not all—the bike packs a mind-boggling 158Nm of torque at 3,000rpm, allowing riders to experience an exhilarating rush of power with every twist of the throttle.

While the Roctane steals the spotlight, BMW has also refreshed its renowned R Nine T line of bikes with the introduction of the R12 Nine T Roadster. Although details about this update are currently limited, the German automaker promises to unveil more information in the second half of 2023. However, keen observers have already noticed a few visible changes. The LED tail-light has been relocated to a more conventional position at the rear of the bike, departing from its previous integration into the number plate holder. Furthermore, the digi-analogue speedometer has undergone minor revisions, and the exhaust tips have been given a sleek redesign.

With these groundbreaking releases, BMW continues to raise the bar in the world of motorcycles, captivating riders with their unmatched style, performance, and innovation. Motorcycle enthusiasts around the globe eagerly await the opportunity to experience the sheer thrill these two magnificent bikes have to offer. Stay tuned for further updates as BMW promises to deliver an unforgettable riding experience with its newest additions to the two-wheeled realm.