BMW X3 M40i Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 86.50 Lakhs

BMW has launched the highly anticipated first-ever BMW X3 M40i at Rs 86.50 lakhs (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Limited in units and exclusively available for booking through the BMW Online Shop, this extraordinary vehicle marks a new era of automotive excellence. As a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model, the first-ever BMW X3 M40i is now ready to conquer Indian roads.

Boasting a captivating blend of sportiness and functionality, the first-ever BMW X3 M40i commands attention with its harmonious fusion of dynamic prowess, unrivaled comfort, and remarkable efficiency. Its impressive exterior design is complemented by an electrified engine that delivers exceptional performance and superior handling, making every drive an exhilarating experience.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Engineered by M, the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive takes the sporty and modern BMW X3 to unprecedented heights, entering the realm of M. This introduction builds upon the tremendous success of our M-powered vehicles and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India. With its awe-inspiring engine power, precise handling, and an unmistakable appearance crafted by BMW M, the first-ever BMW X3 M40i is an undeniable force to be reckoned with, conquering any road it encounters. This new M interpretation of the BMW X3 takes excitement to new levels within the Sports Activity Vehicle range."

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i boasts a sporty and distinctive exterior design. With its iconic BMW M kidney grille featuring double grille bars in high-gloss black and an M logo, adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, and striking M Shadow Line lights, this SUV exudes a powerful presence. The aerodynamically optimized M exterior mirrors, black chrome tailpipe trims, and unique “Two Teeth" design further enhance its distinctive look. Equipped with 20-inch M light alloy wheels, M Sport brakes with red calipers, and finished in high-gloss black, the BMW X3 M40i exudes an unmatched level of sportiness.

The interior of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i offers a remarkable blend of comfort, functionality, and modernity. The premium SAV provides a sporty flair for the driver and front passenger, enhanced by Carbon Fibre interior trim finishers. Additional sporty touches include the M leather steering wheel with contrast stitching and M-coloured accents. The exclusive features like electrical seat adjustment with memory function, panoramic glass roof, and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs create a luxurious and welcoming atmosphere.

The first-ever BMW X3 M40i is powered by the impressive M TwinPower Turbo three-liter six-cylinder engine, delivering exceptional performance and efficiency. With an output of 358 bhp and a torque of 500 Nm, it accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/hr. The eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission ensures seamless gear shifts, working in perfect harmony with the engine’s power and efficiency. Additional features like steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function, and standard Automatic differential brakes (ADB) with electronic differential locks enhance the driving experience.

The intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel drive technology ensures optimal traction, agility, and vehicle stability by continuously monitoring the driving conditions. The standard M Sport differential electronically controls power distribution to each wheel, enhancing traction and cornering. An Adaptive M suspension balances comfort and sportiness, while the precise Variable Sport Steering responds to subtle steering inputs. The M Sport brakes deliver excellent braking performance and feature red calipers with the M logo. The BMW Performance Control System enhances stability by selectively braking the wheels.

BMW ConnectedDrive technologies push the boundaries of automotive innovation with features like BMW Gesture Control and Wireless Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto. The modern BMW Live Cockpit Professional, powered by BMW Operating System 7.0, includes 3D Navigation and a high-resolution 12.3-inch instrument cluster. BMW Gesture Control recognizes hand movements for various functions. The Head-Up display discreetly projects information in the driver’s field of vision. Inductive wireless charging is available, and driver assistance systems include Parking Assistant Plus with a 360-camera. The car also boasts a powerful 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers.

BMW EfficientDynamics encompasses features like the 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Active Air Stream Kidney Grille, Electronic Power Steering, and 50:50 Weight Distribution. The Driving Experience Control switch offers various modes. Safety technologies include six airbags, ABS with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistance, DSC with DTC, CBC, electric parking brake, side-impact protection, immobilizer, crash sensor, Dynamic braking lights, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and integrated emergency spare wheel.