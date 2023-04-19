Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
BMW X3 M40i xDrive Bookings Start at Rs 5 Lakh, India Launch in May

Deliveries of the high-performance SUV will be carried out on a first-come-first-serve basis in the Indian market

Curated By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 13:00 IST

Gurgaon, India

BMW X3 M40i xDrive will share the engine with the BMW M340i sedan (Photo: BMW)
BMW X3 M40i xDrive will share the engine with the BMW M340i sedan (Photo: BMW)

BMW India has opened pre-bookings for the first-ever X3 M40i xDrive in the country. To be sold in limited numbers, BMW X3 M40i xDrive bookings have exclusively started at the BMW Online Shop at a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. Deliveries will be carried out on a first-come-first-serve basis. It will be launched in May 2023 in the Indian market.

The customers can have a 360° view of the car’s exterior and interior of the high-performance SUV at the brand’s official website. The X3 M40i xDrive will boast of multiple M elements such as Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes and the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive. Furthermore, the buyers can opt for special M alloy wheels.

It will be powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which belts out top power of 355 bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. This engine also does duties to the BMW M340i. The engine will be offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The performance-based SUV will do a 0-100kmph sprint in merely 4.9 seconds while clocking a top speed of 250kmph.

BMW X3 M40i xDrive price is expected to be around Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom) in the country. It will have multiple direct rivals in the form of Volvo XC60, Audi Q5, and Porsche Macan S. BMW currently retails BMW M340i sedan and several other exclusive M Editions in India.

first published: April 19, 2023, 13:00 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 13:00 IST
