BMW X5 Facelift India Launch Tomorrow, Unofficial Bookings Open at Rs 50000

BMW India is all set to launch the highly anticipated facelifted version of the iconic X5 SUV on July 14. The company has released a teaser on its official social media handle confirming the same.

With two variants to choose from, namely the X5 40i and X5 30d, BMW India aims to captivate the market with this exquisite offering.

Furthermore, the unofficial bookings for the X5 facelift have already begun, at a token amount of just Rs 50,000, as reported by Autocar.

In comparison to its predecessor, the new X5 gets a captivating makeover. The design highlights include a redesigned bumper, with sleek and vertically-oriented air intakes, sleek headlamps with redesigned signature LED DRLs, and a broader central air intake. The rear end of the vehicle gets minimal updates. The tail lamps receive a fresh LED treatment, adding a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the X5 40i variant will feature an illuminated kidney grille, reminiscent of the impressive i7 model. Both variants will roll on impressive 21-inch alloy wheels, completing the captivating exterior.

The cabin of the new X5 boasts of cutting-edge technology with unmatched comfort. The most striking change lies in the infotainment unit, boasting BMW’s latest twin curved screen display—a feature seen in other newer BMW models. This transformation has led to a complete redesign of the dashboard, which now features fewer physical controls, creating a sleek and modern look.

Another notable update is the replacement of the traditional gear lever with a glass-like toggle switch as the new drive selector on the center console. The infotainment unit is powered by the latest version of BMW’s iDrive system, version 8.0, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.