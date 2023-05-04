Bollywood Actor Shekhar Suman Gifts Wife Brand New Luxury EV BMW i7 Worth Rs. 2.4 Crore

The Bollywood actor and director Shekhar Suman who gained a lot of popularity after hosting a show named The Great Indian Comedy Show on Star One, recently gifted his wife a brand new BMW i7 luxury sedan worth Rs 2.4 crore. The popular actor chose a classy oxide grey metallic color.

It has been reported that Suman went to BMW’s authorised showroom in Mumbai with his wife and two sons. He also shared photos of a performance-oriented car on his official Instagram handle, under which his son Adhyayan Suman congratulated his parents on their wedding anniversary.

Know everything about The BMW i7

BMW i7 considers one of the most expensive yet high-performance all-electric luxury flagship sedans in the i-series lineup. The car flaunts the company’s commitment to environment-friendly mobility.

Talking about the design first, the feature-loaded i7 comes with a stylish yet futuristic exterior, a heavy chrome grille, and a sloping roofline. The four-wheeler almost resembles its other sibling ICE 7 Series latest generation.

The i7’s interior is also identical to the 7 Series’ most recent generation flagship car. The sedan also comes with both the infotainment system and the instrument cluster curved screens will all car connect technology. The i7 is equipped with a full-width light band and runs on the most recent version of the company’s iDrive 8 operating system.

For internment inside the cabin, the company has included a 31.3-inch, 8K cinema screen for video streaming through Amazon Fire TV. Apart from this, the car comes with an additional 5.5-inch touchscreen at the rear that controls the infotainment system as well as the temperature control.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the BMW i7 features two electric motors on each axle, which allows the sedan to churn out a maximum of 536 bhp and 745 Nm of peak torque. It also has a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery with a 591 to 625km WLTP cycle range. The company claims that the car can accelerate 0-100 kph in just 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 239 kph.

