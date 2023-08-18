Ladakh: BRO Starts Construction of World's Highest Motorable Road Surpassing Umling La

In a new endeavour to enhance infrastructure at challenging altitudes, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) initiated the construction of a high-altitude road in Ladakh’s Demchok area on Tuesday.

This road will establish a link to Fukche, a military outpost located in the sensitive sector, which is situated merely three kilometres away from the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Reaching its highest point, the upcoming road will ascend to an elevation of 19,400 feet, ultimately claiming the title of the world’s highest motorable road upon completion. This achievement will surpass the existing record held by the Chisumle-Demchok road, which crosses the Umling-la pass at a height of 19,024 feet.

The Border Roads Organisation shared this news on X, formerly known as Twitter. The organization wrote, “On the occasion of 77th Independence Day BRO India starts construction on yet another strategic road, Road Likaru-Mig La-Fukche. This road will pass through an altitude of 19400 feet and will be the world’s highest motorable road surpassing the Umling La Pass. Jai Hind! Jai BRO!"

This advancement coincides with the ongoing military impasse between India and China along the Ladakh sector’s Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has persisted for over three years. Negotiations are actively underway to address unresolved issues between the two nations.

Two years back, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved a remarkable feat by building and surfacing the world’s highest drivable road at Umling La in Ladakh, situated at an impressive altitude of 19,024 feet.

According to a report from Ladakh by the digital platform News9, a team of female engineers from the BRO has taken charge of constructing the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road. Leading the five-member combat team is Colonel Ponung Doming, overseeing the road’s construction, as highlighted in the report.