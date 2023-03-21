BS6 Phase II Compliant Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens Launched in India, Prices Inside

Kia India has launched the BS6 Phase II compliant version of the Sonet, Seltos and Carens in the country. The troika of Sonet-Seltos-Carens now come with E20 fuel compatible petrol engines and additional features. The BS6 Phase II emission norms come into effect from April 1, 2023 in India and ahead of it, Kia has updated its product range. The company has made ISG (Idle Stop Go) feature standard across all the models.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “With the launch of the EV6 in India and committing a home-grown EV by 2025, we reflected our commitment to align our product strategy with the Indian government’s electric vision. Now with the RDE norms coming into effect, we are delighted to offer our contribution once again to the government’s efforts to keep the environment clean and green."

2023 Kia Carens

The 2023 Kia Carens will go on sale in a price bracket of Rs 10.45-18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The biggest change in the new model is the phasing out of the 1.4L T-GDi Smartstream petrol engine. The South-Korean brand has replaced it with a 1.5L T-GDi Smartstream petrol mill which belts out 157 bhp and 253 Nm. There is a minute bump in power output of the 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel unit as it now delivers 114 bhp as compared to earlier 113 bhp. The 1.5L Smartstream petrol engine remains untouched in terms of power and torque. All the three engines are RDE compliant.

Kia has discontinued the manual gearbox from diesel and turbo-petrol variants, and instead a 6-speed iMT gearbox is introduced. The 6-speed manual transmission is only available with the naturally aspirated 1.5L Smartstream petrol engine.

Trim Engine Seat Transmission Ex-Showroom(INR Lakhs) Premium Smartstream 1.5 Petrol 7P 6MT 10.45 Smartstream 1.5 T-Gdi Petrol 6iMT 12.00 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 12.65 Prestige Smartstream 1.5 Petrol 6MT 11.65 Smartstream 1.5 T-Gdi Petrol 6iMT 13.25 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 13.85 Prestige+ Smartstream 1.5 T-Gdi Petrol 14.75 7DCT 15.75 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 6iMT 15.35 Luxury Smartstream 1.5 T-Gdi Petrol 16.20 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 16.80 Luxury+ Smartstream 1.5 T-Gdi Petrol 17.55 7DCT 18.45 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 6iMT 18.00 6AT 18.95 Smartstream 1.5 T-Gdi Petrol 6P 6iMT 17.50 7DCT 18.40 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 6iMT 18.00 6AT 18.90

As for features, it gets Idle Stop & Go (ISG) as standard while 4.2-inch instrument cluster has been extended to the entry-level Premium grade. In addition, the Prestige Plus trim will now be sold with Leather wrapped gear knob. And, needless to state, Kia Connect skill for Amazon Alexa is added as a connected car feature. The Alexa device can be connected to customers’ vehicle by registering on Amazon Alexa application and they can access the ‘Kia Connect’ in the ‘Skills and Games’ section in the app while linking their Kia Connect account using their log-in credentials. The feature is also available for the EV6 customers.

2023 Kia Sonet

Starting with the 2023 Sonet, it is priced between Rs 7.79-14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The 1.0L and 1.2L petrol engines remain unchanged, except the upgrade to RDE emission norms along with E20 fuel compatibility. However, the existing 1.5L CRDi WGT diesel engine has been replaced by the 1.5L CRDi VGT motor. The new diesel mill comes with power output of 114 bhp as compared to the 98 bhp of the engine that it is replacing.

The 2023 Kia Sonet will have 6-speed iMT gearbox as standard across the diesel and turbo petrol variants. The 5-speed manual gearbox will only be available with the naturally aspirated 1.2L Smartstream petrol engine.

Engine Trim Transmission Ex-Showroom(INR Lakhs) Smartstream 1.2 Petrol HTE 5MT 7.79 HTK 8.70 HTK+ 9.64 Smartstream 1.0 T-Gdi Petrol HTK+ 6iMT 10.49 HTX 11.45 HTX+ 12.75 GTX+ 13.09 HTX DCT 11.99 GTX+ 13.69 X Line 13.89 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel HTE 6iMT 9.95 HTK 10.69 HTK+ 11.39 HTX 12.25 HTX+ 13.55 GTX+ 13.89 HTX AT 13.05 GTX+ 14.69 X Line 14.89

As told before, Idle Stop & Go (ISG) comes as a standard feature. In addition, the SUV also gets rear seat headrest with up and down functionality as standard across the entire variant line-up. The HTX and other higher trims also boast of the Kia Connect skill for Amazon Alexa which is home to car connectivity function. The Alexa device can be connected to customers’ vehicle by registering on Amazon Alexa application. The customers can access the ‘Kia Connect’ in the ‘Skills and Games’ section in the app and link their Kia Connect account using their log-in credentials.

Last but not the least, the 2023 Sonet is equipped with ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard safety feature. Furthermore, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is introduced as standard features in the diesel variants.

2023 Kia Seltos

The 2023 Kia Seltos has been launched in a range of Rs 10.89-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The existing 1.5L CRDi VGT diesel (power up by 1 bhp) and the naturally aspirated 1.5L Smartstream petrol engines have been updated to RDE emission norms. The company has further stated that the 1.4L Turbo GDI petrol engine has been discontinued and soon it will be presenting a 1.5L Turbo GDi motor as its replacement.

Engine Trim Transmission Ex-Showroom(INR Lakhs) Smartstream 1.5 Petrol HTE 6MT 10.89 HTK 12.00 HTK+ 13.10 HTX 14.90 HTX IVT 15.90 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel HTE 6iMT 12.39 HTK 13.69 HTK+ 15.29 HTX 16.59 HTX+ 17.59 HTX AT 17.59 GTX+ 19.35 X Line 19.65

Identical to the Sonet, the 6-speed iMT unit has been made standard across the diesel variants. The SUV will now also come with Idle Stop & Go (ISG) and Kia Connect skill for Amazon Alexa. Though the latter is reserved for HTX and above trims as it enables the user to perform several tasks such as Remote Climate Control, Lock/Unlock Vehicle, Turn On/Off Speed Alert, Turn On/Off Time Fence Alert, Turn On/Off Idle time alert, Door Lock/Unlock Status, Engine Status, Boot Status, AC status, Find My Car, Tyre Pressure Information, Fuel Level Information and Air Quality Status.

