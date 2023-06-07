BS6 Phase II Compliant Renault Kiger, Triber Deliveries Start in India

Renault India is all set to delight its customers as it announces the commencement of deliveries for the highly anticipated BS6 Phase II compliant Kiger and Triber AMT models. As part of its unwavering commitment to safety, Renault‘s Human First program takes center stage with these new offerings.

The Renault Kiger AMT and Triber AMT range come equipped with an array of cutting-edge safety features that solidify their position as leaders in their respective segments. With prices ranging between Rs 8.47 lakh and Rs 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), these cars not only offer exceptional safety but also deliver tremendous value to customers.

Renault has adopted a comprehensive approach to safety, integrating cutting-edge technology into every Kiger and Triber model. The Human First Programme seeks to reduce the likelihood of mishaps and improve all-around safety for passengers and pedestrians. The automaker has improved current safety features and added new ones across its product spectrum in India as part of this programme.

Renault’s Human First Program showcases a host of class-leading safety features that provide drivers with enhanced control and peace of mind. These include the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which offers improved control on curvy roads for drivers of all skill levels. The Hill Start Assist (HSA) prevents roll-back when starting uphill after braking, ensuring a seamless driving experience. The Traction Control System (TCS) automatically reduces wheel spin on slippery surfaces, enhancing grip and avoiding accidents. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) provides real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tyres, adding an extra layer of safety.

India has risen to become one of Renault’s top five international markets thanks to the Renault Kiger, a product of the collaboration between French and Indian design teams. The Kiger offers a thrilling driving experience and unparalleled comfort. It offers a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol and 1.0-litre Energy petrol engines. The simplicity and enjoyment of driving are further increased with the XTronic CVT and 5 Speed Easy-R AMT gearbox options. The Kiger is not only among the most reasonably priced vehicles available in the compact SUV market, but it also has a remarkable fuel economy rating of 20.62 KM/L. Due to its exceptional safety features, Global NCAP awarded it a renowned 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety.

Renault Triber, India’s safest 7-seater, has garnered immense appreciation from customers for its exceptional quality, versatility, and attractive design. In addition to its comprehensive features, the Triber provides generous seating space in all rows and offers one of the largest boot spaces, measuring 625 liters, in its category. With its outstanding safety features, the Triber has also achieved a commendable 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP.