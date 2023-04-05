BS6 Phase II Norms: Cars and SUVs Discontinued in India, Complete List Here

The Indian automobile industry is facing a major upheaval with the implementation of the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms, also known as Phase II of the BS6 emissions norms. From April 1, 2023, many car manufacturers have had to halt the production of some of their popular models or certain variants of their models to comply with the new regulations.

RDE compliance mandates all cars and SUVs to undergo real-world emissions testing, which has necessitated significant hardware updates for small-capacity diesel engines to meet the stricter emissions standards. This can prove to be an expensive undertaking, making it unfeasible in some cases. As a result, some car manufacturers have decided to retire models that were already at the end of their lifecycle, as investing in upgrades wouldn’t be practical.

In light of these changes, we present a comprehensive list of all the cars and SUVs that are no longer available for purchase in the Indian market.

Honda Jazz

The iconic Honda Jazz has been discontinued in India after being introduced in 2009. This hatchback was highly regarded for its stylish appearance, comfortable ride, and numerous features. At the time of its initial launch, the 2009 Honda Jazz was only available with a petrol engine, and it fell short on several features compared to rival models. To remedy this, Honda released an updated version of the Jazz in 2015, which featured a diesel unit.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V, which was introduced in India in 2017, has been discontinued by the automaker and removed from their official website. Despite being a decent car, it failed to attract Indian buyers due to its higher price point compared to other vehicles in the same segment. Additionally, it lacked certain features and faced intense competition in the Indian market, making it challenging for it to compete with its rivals.

4th-Gen Honda City

The Honda City of the fourth generation debuted in India in January 2014 and was subsequently restyled in February 2017. However, the automaker has ceased production of this model in India with the release of the fifth generation City. Despite competition offering automatic transmission, Honda neglected to make this feature available for the fourth generation City’s diesel model, making it even more difficult for the car to measure up to its rivals and adhere to the BS6 Phase 2 emission standards.

Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia, the only remaining D-segment sedan from the brand in India, has been terminated from the Indian market. The brand’s official website no longer lists the vehicle, marking the end of an era. The discontinuation of the sedan can be attributed to the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 emission regulations, which went into effect on April 1, 2023. The Octavia’s drivetrain, the EA888 evo3 DQ381-7F, did not comply with the updated regulations. As a result, replacing it with the evo4 was not a financially feasible option, prompting Skoda to discontinue the model.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT, which was previously Mahindra’s most economical model in India, has been discontinued due to poor sales. Despite its affordability, the absence of any significant upgrades in recent years has resulted in a decline in its appeal among customers. Mahindra’s existing range of SUVs now includes the XUV300 as the entry-level option, while the XUV700 serves as the flagship model.

Hyundai i20 (Diesel)

Several Hyundai models have undergone significant powertrain changes, but none have been discontinued altogether. The i20 hatchback has bid farewell to its diesel engine and will now exclusively run on petrol. Similarly, even the recently launched Verna sedan will only be available in petrol variants due to the dwindling demand for diesel cars. However, for the SUV range, starting from Venue and upwards, Hyundai will continue to offer diesel engines.

Maruti Alto 800

The Alto 800, Maruti Suzuki’s most cost-effective vehicle, has been discontinued. The prior iteration of the Alto 800 had been on the market for over ten years and was also Maruti’s most outdated offering. Additionally, the introduction of the latest and significantly enhanced Alto K10 resulted in a pricing clash between the two models. Consequently, Maruti has chosen to streamline its Alto series by removing the low-demand 800cc engine, which was not used in any of its other models, and solely promoting the K10 model.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid line-up of Renault has undergone substantial modifications, wherein the 800cc petrol engine has been terminated owing to its unimpressive demand in the entry-level segment, which is highly sensitive to prices. The French automotive manufacturer has attributed this decision primarily to the growing expenses associated with complying with strict safety and emissions regulations.

Nissan Kicks

The production of the Kicks midsize SUV has been officially discontinued by Nissan in India. The decision was made after production had already been stopped, and dealers were no longer accepting bookings. Nissan has faced challenges in maintaining sales of the Kicks due to the emergence of newer and more advanced competitors in the market. The Magnite compact SUV is currently the sole model available from the company in India.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta, a favored MPV from Toyota, has made a comeback in the market as a diesel-only vehicle. This follows its temporary discontinuation in 2022. In its latest iteration, however, the petrol versions have been excluded. The decision not to upgrade the 2.7-litre petrol engine for RDE compliance seems rational since diesel has always been the preferred fuel among Innova buyers. Toyota seems to have consciously chosen to target a specific audience with the Crysta, and diesel aligns with their objective perfectly.

Conclusion

Rather than being in a battle against diesel, car manufacturers are analyzing the costs and benefits associated with the fuel. To reduce the emissions of diesel engines, they require additional hardware, such as advanced catalytic converters and exhaust fluid (AdBlue). They may even need to include electrification in these powertrains to conform to emission regulations, which would further increase the cost of diesel engines. While diesel engines are not going to vanish entirely, the obstacles involved in making them cleaner and the worldwide trend of transitioning to fully electric vehicles could result in a decrease in their production in the near future. Turbo-petrol has gained popularity among enthusiasts in the Indian market, indicating a move away from diesel engines. As the automobile sector continues to progress, the fate of diesel engines in the face of evolving market demands and regulatory requirements remains to be seen.

