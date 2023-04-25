BYD Seagull EV Unveiled at Shanghai Auto 2023: Price, Range, Charge Time and More

The Chinese car manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) finally unveiled the feature-loaded subcompact electric hatchback named Seagull at the Auto Shanghai 2023. The brand introduced the car at a starting price between Rs $11,400 or 78,800 Yuan (roughly around Rs 9.35 Lakh), the cheapest EV from the brand.

In the brand’s Ocean line, the Seagull joins the Seal sedan and the Dolphin hatchback. It has been reported that the newly unveiled EV might create a massive success as it has already received more than 10,000 pre-orders since its debut at the auto show.

Know everything about the BYD Seagull EV

As per the details shared by the company, BYD Seagull has been built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0, which provides good safety to the customers. The car comes with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 55 kilowatts that generates a max of 72 bhp. Amid this, the car also features two battery options – a 30-kilowatt-hour and a 38-kilowatt-hour, which provide a CLTC range somewhere around 305 km to 405 km respectively.

The company reported that both the battery support DC fast charging, which means it will take hardly around 30 to 40 minutes to charge up to 80 percent. Talking about the size, the compact hatchback is 3,780mm in length, 1,715mm in width and 1,540mm in height. In order to provide a smooth driving experience on rough patches on roads, it features a 155 mm ground clearance and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

