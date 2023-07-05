BYD to Invest 620 Million Dollars in New Industrial Complex in Brazil

Chinese automaker BYD on Tuesday said it will invest 3 billion reais in a new industrial complex in northeastern Brazil, as it aims to boost local production to offer more competitive prices.

The complex, made up of three plants, will be built in the Camacari industrial park in the northeastern state of Bahia, on land formerly occupied by a Ford plant that closed in 2021.

Also Read: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Declines to Lowest in 16 Months

The announcement comes on the back of a reported push from the government to incentivize BYD to build a new electric car hub after Ford closed its plant in the state.