Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » BYD to Invest 620 Million Dollars in New Industrial Complex in Brazil

BYD to Invest 620 Million Dollars in New Industrial Complex in Brazil

The announcement comes on the back of a reported push from the government to incentivize BYD to build a new electric car hub after Ford

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

Reuters

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:09 IST

Brazil

BYD Seal EV (Photo: IANS)
BYD Seal EV (Photo: IANS)

Chinese automaker BYD on Tuesday said it will invest 3 billion reais in a new industrial complex in northeastern Brazil, as it aims to boost local production to offer more competitive prices.

The complex, made up of three plants, will be built in the Camacari industrial park in the northeastern state of Bahia, on land formerly occupied by a Ford plant that closed in 2021.

Also Read: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Declines to Lowest in 16 Months

The announcement comes on the back of a reported push from the government to incentivize BYD to build a new electric car hub after Ford closed its plant in the state.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Operation at the plants is expected to start in mid-2024. One of the plants will be dedicated to production of chassis for buses and electric trucks, BYD said in a statement.

    The second plant will be focused on hybrid and electric cars with an initial production estimated at 150,000 cars per year, while the third will process lithium and iron phosphate for the foreign market. The complex would generate over 5,000 jobs, the company added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 12:09 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 12:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App