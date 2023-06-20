Chandigarh: Bus Stands to Get Screens Showing Arrival Time by October 2023

In a move to create a smart city, the UT transport authorities came up with a plan, under which they begin installing a big screen at all the bus stations that will provide real-time information about the bus movement, arrival, and departure times as well. These details can be obtained by an application name Tricity bus, which can be used in both Android and IOS phones.

It has been reported that the whole project will be completed by October this year. The initiative has been taken on 358 CTU buses, which are operating on 59 routes around the city.

Chandigarh Bus Stands Screens

As per the official data, currently, the city has overall 416 bus queue shelters. The report suggested that the concerned department will be built 209 additional bus shelters, under which 102 already have been created. These bus shelter designs will be been equipped with the intelligent transport system (ITS) that the Chandigarh Transport Authorities Undertaking (CTU) will be going to implement.