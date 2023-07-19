Chandigarh Metro: Phase I Covering 77 Km Approved, Check Stations, Route and More

In a significant development, the governments of Punjab and Haryana, along with representatives from the Chandigarh administration, held a crucial meeting on Tuesday, leading to a significant expansion of the Metro network.

The initial plan of 66 kilometers was revised to a more extensive stretch of approximately 77 kilometers.

Under the newly approved plan, the Metro network in the first phase will cover 35 kilometers in Chandigarh, 11 kilometers in Panchkula, and 31 kilometers in Mohali/New Chandigarh. The development of this phase is scheduled to take place from 2027 to 2037.

The estimated cost of preparing the detailed project report is Rs 6.54 crore, according to RITES. It is expected to be ready by March 2024, following which further permissions will be sought for commencing the construction of the project.

The revised plan, post Tuesday’s meeting, outlines the Metro network’s distance and routes to be covered in two distinct phases.

Chandigarh Metro: Phase 1

The first phase, scheduled for development between 2027 and 2037, includes three key routes:

Paroul, New Chandigarh to Panchkula Extension (30 km):

This route will connect Paroul in New Chandigarh through the Kurali-Chandigarh road to Sarangpur, covering essential points such as Khuda Lahora, PGI, Panjab University, and Chandigarh Railway Station. The route will continue on Mauli Jagran Road to Housing Board Chowk before entering Panchkula, passing through Geeta Chowk (Sector 6 roundabout) and further proceeding to Maheshpur Road, Amartex Road in Sector 20 Panchkula, and finally reaching Panchkula Extension (Madanpur).

Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via ISBT Mohali and Chandigarh Airport (34 km):

This route will commence near the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake, passing through ISBT Sector 17 Chandigarh, ISBT Sector 43 to Fountain Chowk via Himalaya Marg. The route will then enter Mohali, covering Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Jail Road Chowk, Airport Chowk, and the Aerocity Road NH-7 junction. It aims to touch crucial points like ISBT Mohali Sector 87 and ISBT Zirakpur, making it a 34-kilometer long stretch.

Grain Market Chowk to Transport Light/Timber Market Sector 26 (13 km):

This route will start from the Grain Market Chowk and proceed towards Vikas Marg, Tribune Chowk, and finally culminate at the Transport Light/Timber Market in Sector 26, covering a distance of approximately 13 kilometers.

Chandigarh Metro: Phase 2

The second phase, set to commence post-2037, will include two additional routes: