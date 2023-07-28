Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Introduces Double Parking Fee For Non-Local Four Wheelers

In a major development, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has rolled out a significant change in parking regulations, impacting four-wheelers registered outside the Tricity - Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali.

According to the latest announcement made on July 25, the vehicles having registration numbers other than CH (Chandigarh), HR 03 (Panchkula) and PB 65 (Mohali) will now be subject to double the standard parking fees compared to their local counterparts. This move aims to address parking issues in the city and promote the use of locally registered vehicles.

Following rigorous discussions in the House, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta revealed, “For all vehicles outside Tricity, the parking rate in each slab would get double." This decision comes as a strategic step to manage parking spaces more effectively and encourage Tricity residents to prefer locally registered vehicles.

As part of the move, the Chandigarh civic body also made some modifications to the parking slab structures for the Tricity residents. Those who have a two-wheeler will not have to pay anything as the parking fee, while the fee structure for four-wheelers has also revised.

Locally registered four-wheelers will now enjoy a ten-minute grace period without any parking fees. For durations ranging from 10 to 240 minutes, the parking charge for non-commercial vehicles has been reduced from Rs 20 to Rs 15 per entry. Beyond this period, for every hour of parking from 240 minutes to 480 minutes (4 hours to 8 hours), a charge of Rs 20 will be applicable. The remaining charges remain unchanged. For parking periods spanning 480 minutes to 1440 minutes (8 hours to 24 hours), the rate will be Rs 10 per hour, and a day pass for multiple entries will cost Rs 50.