Home » Auto » Chandigarh: Petrol-Powered Two-Wheelers, Four-Wheelers Sales Banned, Here's Why

Chandigarh: Petrol-Powered Two-Wheelers, Four-Wheelers Sales Banned, Here's Why

Chandigarh administration aims to completely stop the registration of fuel-based two-wheeler by 2024, and will eliminate the cars gradually.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 10:21 IST

Chandigarh, India

Representational image (File Photo)
In order to push the use of electric vehicles in the union territory, the Chandigarh administration recently declared that it will stop registering the fuel-based two-wheeler by July this year. The order also informed the stopping of the registration of internal combustion engine four-wheelers by December onward.

The report says that the decision has been taken in regard to making the UTs transportation green and eco-friendly, and for that, the administration aims to completely stop the registration of fuel-based two-wheeler by 2024 and will eliminate the cars gradually.

An official statement also has been released, under which it said that the steps are being taken to discourage people to use fuel-based vehicles. The announcement regarding the same came at a time when the government is pushing the EV culture in the country, and encouraging people to use electric vehicles instead ICE. The decision also made Chandigarh the only city that has announced such bans.

Electric vehicles policy 2022

To achieve this goal, the Chandigarh Administration Department of science and Technology also launched the electric vehicles policy 2022 to adopt the culture. To follow the structure under the policy, the UT only can register 6,202 ICE-based two-wheeler vehicles. While the number for the four-wheeler has been fixed at 22,626. Amid this, reports suggested that a total of 4,032 non-electric two-wheelers already has been registered, which indicates that only 2,170 fuel-running scooters are left to be registered before March 31, 2024.

    • Reacting about the same, the director of Transport in Chandigarh, who is in charge of Registering and Licencing Authority said the office shall not register fuel-based electric two-wheeler after getting the target of 6202 and four-wheelers after 22,626 this fiscal year 2023–24. He said the registration on of fuel running two-wheelers, no matter if temporary or permanent will not be permitted in Chandigarh once the registration objectives for these vehicles have been met because the policy’s registration quota for the next year is NIL.

    first published: June 11, 2023, 09:58 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 10:21 IST
