Changes In Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Halt Timings At 3 Stations, Know More

The Ministry of Railways has announced that the timings of halt stations of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will be changed. This comes after public demand claiming that if the train stops just for two minutes at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, and Agra Cantt stations, passengers face a lot of problems.

The spokesperson for the Bhopal Railway Division, Subedar Singh stated that the Railways has agreed to increase the halt time of 20171 Vande Bharat Express from September 18. The train which travels from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin via Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Gwalior, and Agra Cantt stations will not make the passengers suffer while boarding and deboarding the train.

According to the new schedule, Vande Bharat Express will start from Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal at 5.40 am. At 8.39 am, the train will halt at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi station. Exactly after 4 minutes, the train will leave from Jhansi at 8.43 am. The arrival time of the train at Gwalior will be 9.41 am, while the departure time from there will be 9.45 am. The train will reach Agra Cantt station at 11.11 am. The departure time of the train will now be at 11.15 am from Agra Cantt.

Similarly, the Vande Bharat Express will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2.40 pm. The arrival time of the train at Agra Cantt station is 04:20, while the departure time is 04:24. At 5.30 p.m., the train will arrive at Gwalior. The train will depart from Gwalior at 5.34 am, arrive at Veerangana Laxmi Bai Jhansi at 6.56 a.m., and depart from Veerangana Laxmi Bai Jhansi at 7.00 a.m. At 10.15 pm, Rani will arrive at Kamlapati station.