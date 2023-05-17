‘Charge my Audi’ Initiative Introduced for Audi e-tron Owners, Free Charging Offered Till August

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi India has introduced an advanced option on myAudiConnect application named Charge my Audi, providing Audi e-tron customers an easy access to multiple electric vehicle charging partners under a single roof.

The initiative has been taken by the company to provide Audi’s e-tron customers a more convenient option to find a charging spot nearby them, where they can enjoy a convenient route planner, real-time charger status, start and stop charging real-time state-of-charge, and an all-in-one payment gateway. The company has also introduced an offer, allowing all Audi e-Tron customers a complimentary charging service across the network till August 2023.

As per the details shared by the brand, the application features five charging partners including Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge, and Zeon Charging, which are powered by the Numocity Technologies eMSP roaming solution.

Reacting about the same, Executive Director of Volkswagen Group Sales India, Christian Cahn von Seelen said that as a group, they are committed to electric mobility and are continuously evaluating electric vehicles and developing the charging ecosystem. The luxury electric segment is witnessing good demand and initiatives like these for customers only strengthen the overall practicality in terms of ownership experience, Seelen added.

Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon also commented on the occasion. He said the brand is focused on customer-centricity. And, Audi India continuously evaluates and introduces solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free.

In addition, he said that Ever since they introduced the e-tron to India, they are focused on building a comprehensive ecosystem to support the transition to electric.