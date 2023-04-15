Chennai Airport: First International Flight at New Terminal Likely on April 20

Airports Authority of India (AAI) will handle an international flight through Chennai Airport’s new terminal for a trial run. The trial run will likely be held on April 20. Authorities will operate a US-Bangla international flight at the new terminal as part of the trial.

“This will be a trial to find out if all the systems are working well as everything is new. It will also help us find out if passengers are facing any inconvenience," airport director Sharad Kumar said about the project. He added that the data from the trial run will be used to make the functioning of the new terminal better.

For the convenience of the passengers of the US-Bangla flight, some retail stores and foods and beverages stalls have been set up at the terminal. More stalls will be put up in the next few days, as per officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of the Chennai International Airport on April 8. Spread across 1,36,295 sqm, the terminal is expected to increase the passenger serving capacity from 23 million to 30 million passengers per annum. The terminal also showcases splendour of ancient Tamil culture. The Integrated Terminal Building of the airport has been constructed at an amount of Rs 1,260 crore.

As reported by the Times of India, the Airports Authority of India will gradually shift its operations to the new terminal. The aviation body will first move narrow body flights operating to short haul destinations to the new building. Sharad Kumar said that the flights will be shifted from the existing international terminal to the new building using a calibrated approach. The authorities will first move a few flights and then check how smooth the operations are. After that, more flights will be shifted. This is expected to ease any inconveniences passengers might encounter.

The Chennai airport authorities have been in talks with customs, airlines immigration, CISF and other agencies to figure out the details required in handling flights, passengers and baggage at the new terminal. As per reports, once all international flights are shifted to the new building, the old building currently being used by the Chennai International Airport for arrivals will be dismantled.

