Chennai Airport: International Flights Relocated to New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB)

In an exciting development, the new integrated terminal building (T2 terminal) at Chennai airport has officially opened its doors to all international passengers, marking the completion of its phase II modernisation project.

The state-of-the-art terminal, spanning an impressive 1,36,295 square meters, commenced full operations on July 7, accommodating both outgoing and arriving flights that were previously handled separately at the T4 and T3 terminals, respectively.

The grand project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 2,500 crore, aims to enhance passenger experience and boost the airport’s capacity to serve travelers. With one section of the terminal already operational, aviation authorities promise the swift construction of the remaining section to meet increasing demand.

According to reports, all 26 airlines have now relocated to the new integrated terminal building. The trials in the new building began in the final week of April, this year. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials stated that many retail shops had already relocated to the terminal and more businesses are expected to open in the coming weeks. The permanent lounge would also be established as soon as possible.

“We are monitoring the maintenance so far and will ensure there are no difficulties for passengers," an AAI official told The Hindu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the splendid new terminal of Chennai International Airport on April 8. This ambitious project is expected to increase the airport’s passenger capacity from 23 million to an impressive 30 million annually. Additionally, the new terminal will showcase the richness of ancient Tamil culture, adding a touch of grandeur to the overall experience.

Several airlines have already commenced their operations from the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB), further boosting connectivity and facilitating travel for passengers:

