Chennai-Bengaluru Commuters to Have Extended Metro Rail to Kuthambakkam Soon, Check Details

Good news for Chennai-Bengaluru residents! Several government transport agencies in the cities have been working hard for quite a long time to provide a smooth and hassle-free transport facility to the people. In order to achieve this goal, a wi-fi-enabled hi-tech bus terminus in Chennai’s Kuthambakkam has been built and almost reached its final stage to open its gate to the public in August, this year.

In order to provide better transport accessibility among locals, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) proposed Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) expand its service till the upcoming terminus, which is 70 percent ready. Locals from Kuthambakkam also said that it will benefit travelers arriving in or leaving from Bengaluru if CMRL will extend its service till the soon-to-be-opened terminus, which is only away from few kilometers from the proposed metro station in Poonamalee.

Also Read: Odisha CM Approves Metro Rail Project Connecting Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Khurda

Advertisement

Officials from Cumta told the media that they have recommended to CMRL that the service be extended till the Kuthambakkam terminus. And for that, they will send a formal letter to the concerned authority shortly.

Meanwhile, the 25-acre Kuthambakkam bus terminus, which is close to Thirumazhisai, is expected to start its operations in August, of this year. There will be 30 private service bays and roughly 70 mofussil government bus bays, all of which will head to western cities like Krishnagiri and Bengaluru.

Apart from this, the project worth Rs Rs 340 crore features food courts, wifi, separate multi-level parking facilities for over 1,680 two-wheelers and 235 four-wheelers, drinking water facilities, passenger lifts and escalators, a vast network of CCTV cameras,

Read all the Latest Auto News here