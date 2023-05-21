Chennai Metro: Book Tickets Via WhatsApp With 20 Percent Discount, Here's How To Do It

A new development in Chennai Metro system now allows commuters to purchase their tickets conveniently using WhatsApp. The introduction of the e-ticketing system took place recently, with Chennai Metro Rail Limited Manager Director, E Siddique, present for the launch. Notably, commuters will receive a 20 percent discount on their ticket fare when booking through the WhatsApp messaging app. This initiative aims to enhance accessibility and offer cost-saving benefits to passengers of the Chennai Metro.

To avail the new e-ticketing service for Chennai Metro, you can send a message to the CMRL WhatsApp number, which is displayed at all metro stations in the city. Shortly, you will receive a language preference, where you can choose between English and Tamil. Next, you will be presented with two options: booking tickets or searching for a nearby metro station. If you select the “Book Your Ticket" option, you will have to choose your starting and ending stations. It is possible to book up to six tickets at once, and you can make the payment using UPI, internet banking, credit/debit cards, and other available options. Once the payment is successful, you will receive a QR ticket.

By clicking on the “More Options" button, you will gain access to additional information such as fare details, guidelines to follow, helpline numbers, and the operating hours of the metro. Furthermore, you will have the option to bookmark your preferred route for a quicker and more convenient ticketing process in the future.

Here are the conditions to keep in mind for Chennai Metro WhatsApp tickets:

1. The QR ticket obtained through WhatsApp is valid until the end of the business day. However, passengers must exit the metro within 120 minutes of their destination once they enter.

2. In the case of exiting at the source station, passengers should leave within 20 minutes from the time they entered.

3. It is important to note that tickets cannot be booked through WhatsApp outside of business hours.

4. Please be aware that cancellation of tickets is not permitted for WhatsApp Ticketing.

According to E Siddique, an average of 2.5 lakh passengers commute on the metro. The management has previously introduced various ticketing options, and the latest addition of QR ticketing provides a simple process for passengers. QR tickets can be generated from home, and there is also a mobile app available for this purpose.

Additionally, frequent travellers have the option of using the Metro Card, and the recent introduction of the National Common Mobility Card allows for seamless commuting across different cities and metro systems in the country. He also mentioned that soon, the National Common Mobility Card can be utilized for travelling on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses as well.

In an effort to encourage more college students and office-goers residing near the metro stations to experience metro travel, the CMRL has expressed plans to introduce promotional tickets. These special tickets would be available for a duration of approximately 10-20 days and specifically target individuals who have not yet utilized the metro system. By offering these promotional tickets, the CMRL aims to persuade potential commuters to try the metro and showcase the convenience and benefits it offers for their daily transportation needs. “Our aim is to make all residents of Chennai travel at least once on the metro. We believe that if they travel once they will opt for it again," he said.

The Chief of CMRL also mentioned that the detailed project report for the upcoming metro projects in Coimbatore and Madurai is in its final stages of completion.