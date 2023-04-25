Citroen C3 Aircross: Fresh Spy Shots Reveal New Features and Details Ahead of Launch

Citroen is all set to unveil its next big product for India, the all-new C3 Aircross SUV, on Thursday, April 27. Ahead of its global debut, fresh spy shots of the upcoming SUV have surfaced, revealing new details and features. The price and market launch of the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to take place in the second half of this year.

As reported earlier, the C3 Aircross will come with three-row seating, with talks of a five-seater variant being sold alongside. The dashboard looks similar to the smaller C3, but it is expected to be wider, with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The Aircross will have a full-digital instrument cluster that also gets a tachometer, which is not available on the C3 so far.

The C3 Aircross is also expected to get drive modes, with AC vents mounted on the roof for second and third row passengers along with blower control. Besides this, the third row passengers will have their own USB charging ports.

Advertisement

All Read: All-Electric Citroen eC3 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.50 Lakh

The C3 Aircross SUV is expected to come with two 1.2-litre petrol engines, with lower variants likely to get the naturally aspirated 81 bhp iteration, while the more expensive three-row iterations will come with the 108 bhp turbo-petrol unit. Gearbox choices are expected to be limited to a five or six-speed manuals only, while an automatic gearbox is likely to be introduced at the time of the launch.

With the five-seater variants of the C3 Aircross SUV, Citroen seems to be aiming at the lower end of the midsize SUV segment, which include the naturally aspirated versions of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder. Similarly, it could price the seven-seater variants with the higher trims of the Creta and Seltos. The styling of the C3 Aircross is expected to be more upmarket than the C3, with a mix of chrome, LED elements, and piano black finish up front, including a faux aluminum look on the lower bumper area. The top-end trims are likely to get alloy wheels with a funky design.

The debut of the C3 Aircross SUV is one of the most anticipated events in the Indian automobile industry, and car enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new vehicle.

Read all the Latest Auto News here