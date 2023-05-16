Citroen eC3 Aircross 7-seater EV Launch in India Soon, Here's All You Need to Know

The new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV is set to go on sale in India in the second half of 2023. Now, recent reports suggest that the French carmaker is also planning to introduce an electrified version of the SUV soon. According to Rushlane, A test mule of eC3 Aircross was recently spied in Chennai. At the C3 Aircross debut event, the company indicated that it was working on an electric derivative of the 7-seater SUV.

The test mule was fully draped in camouflage and looked very similar to the standard model the C3. Going by the spy shots, the test mule appeared to be featuring a battery pack at the rear. The C3 Aircross EV is likely to get a 40 kWh battery pack, placing it in direct competition against Nexon EV Max which boasts of a 40.5 kWh unit.

Citroen eC3 Aircross could be India’s first sub-Rs 20-lakh electric 7-seater SUV. It will likely roll out with the same interiors as its ICE counterpart. So, features like a 10.2-inch horizontal touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, and steering-mounted controls are likely to be on offer. Citroen is also expected to add roof-mounted rear AC vents, an option between seven and five seating layouts, sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED DRLs to the eC3 Aircross.

The SUV is expected to offer a real-world range of 350 km. Citroen C3 Aircross EV will rival the likes of Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400 in the Indian market.

Citroen unveiled the India-bound C3 Aircross SUV in April. This compact SUV is the brand’s fourth model in the country after the ec3, C3 hatchback and C5 Aircross SUV. The C3 Aircross SUV will compete with Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the midsized SUV space.

The C3 Aircross is built on Citroen’s CMP modular platform and shares its design and powertrain with the C3 hatchback. The Aircross, however, is significantly larger in length and gets a longer wheelbase.