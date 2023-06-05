Classic Beauty Pristine 27-Year-Old Premier 118 NE Sedan Restored, Watch Video

Premier Automobiles Limited, fondly known as PAL, was once a household name in the Indian automobile industry. The company reigned as a revered car brand in India, captivating the market with its iconic models like the Padmini and 118 NE.

These vehicles gained immense popularity in the late 80s, especially among celebrities. In fact, the 118 NE gave Padmini owners a way to upgrade thereby solidifying its presence on Indian roads.

While production of these cars has ceased, several impeccably preserved, restored, or modified examples of the Premier 118 NE can still be found across the nation. Recently, a 27-year-old Premier 118 NE in a pristine condition was caught in a video.

The video, posted on Deon Gomes’ YouTube channel, showcases not just one, but two Premier 118 NE sedans. The first sedan, adorned in an elegant off-white hue, belongs to the vlogger himself. He reveals that the car has been a part of his family for nearly three decades, though it currently requires a comprehensive restoration. Moving on, he introduces the second Premier 118 NE parked behind his own.

The second vehicle showcased in the video is owned by his friend. Having said that, the vehicle stands out for its impeccable maintenance in comparison to the vlogger’s car. In terms of design, the car is painted in the combination of grey and blue, a common choice for Premier cars. The vehicle exudes a clean look with well-defined lines. However, the vehicle lacks a few parts like ORVMs and stickers. This turns out to be a common challenge faced by classic car owners as sourcing original components and panels can often prove to be a daunting task. Despite this, the vehicle’s exterior maintains a tidy look.

Moving inside the cabin, the vlogger reveals the immaculate interior of the vehicle. The original dashboard remains intact, alongside a well-maintained instrument cluster. Although the car has air conditioning vents, the AC unit itself needs fixing. Furthermore, the dashboard is in a good condition and the seat belts are also properly installed. The video highlights the original 4-speed manual gear lever and the steering wheel with a PAL logo in the middle, which further adds to the car’s charm.

Curious about the car’s performance, the vlogger invites his friend to take the Premier 118 NE for a quick spin. Surprisingly, even though the car is 27-year-old, it offers a remarkably silent ride, which shows how well the owner has taken care of it. Although some rattling sounds can be heard from various parts of the car, they do not detract from the overall experience. The vlogger also notes that his friend’s car feels noticeably smoother compared to his own.

Moving on, the Premier 118 NE is an excellent choice for driving around the city majorly due to its high seating position. The owner also shares an interesting story that his grandfather purchased the vehicle from an individual who attended a race at the MMRT in Chennai. Under the hood, the 118 NE boasts a 1171-cc engine, delivering 52 Hp and 79 Nm of torque.

As classic car enthusiasts rejoice in the enduring charm of the Premier 118 NE, this captivating video offers a glimpse into the well-preserved world of these timeless vehicles.