Commuters Travelling on Bundelkhand Expressway to Pay Toll

Commuters travelling on the 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway will have to start paying toll from Wednesday onwards. The Expressway was inaugurated on July 16 last year.

The toll plazas on the four-lane wide access-controlled expressway connecting Etawah to Chitrakoot via Auraiyya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Banda will become functional from Wednesday.

A Maharashtra-based firm Inderdeep Construction Company has been hired by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for toll collection.

Four-wheelers will be charged Rs 620 for a single trip and Rs 993 for return trip within 24 hours. Light commercial vehicles and mini buses will pay Rs 990 for a single trip while buses and trucks will pay Rs 1,995 for a trip.

Advertisement

Multi-axle vehicles, trailers and earth movers will be liable to pay additional charges.

UPEIDA chief engineer Salil Kumar said Inderdeep Construction Company will run the toll plaza for a year and the authority will get Rs 68.39 crore (including GST) as annual fees through the operations.