Could Honda Monkey Lightning Edition Debut in India, Here's All You Need to Know

Honda had recently launched the Monkey Lightning Edition in Thailand. It’s an upgraded version of their Monkey 125cc bike, which is already a favourite among two-wheeler enthusiasts in Japan and various other countries. As compared to the standard Monkey variant, the Monkey Lightning Edition got a dazzling visual upgrade.

It sports some cosmetic enhancements and a striking new colour scheme that sets it apart from the crowd. Its glossy yellow shade envelops various parts of the bike, creating an eye-catching contrast with the black and chrome elements.

The bike steals the spotlight with the yellow accents on the side panels, swingarm, USD forks, fuel tank, and twin rear shock absorbers. The touch of chrome on the front and rear fenders, instrument console, headlamp, brake and clutch levers, rear tail lamp and turn indicators add a touch of elegance to the bike’s design.

One remarkable feature is the checkered seat with a quilted pattern, making it super comfy and adding an extra touch of style. The fuel tank and side panels also got impressive stickering work with contrasting shades, adding another layer of appeal to the Monkey Lightning Edition.

Honda has given it a price tag of 108,900 Bhat (approximately Rs. 2.59 lakh), making it slightly premium compared to its standard counterpart, which costs 99,700 Bhat (Rs 2.38 lakh). The price increase is justified because Honda has given it numerous upgrades and enhancements that make the Monkey Lightning Edition a true showstopper.