Trends :MG Comet EVMcLaren 765 LT SpiderLargest Passenger VehicleSuzuki Burgman ElectricBajaj Pulsar NS200 Review
Home » Auto » Dangerous Wind Conditions Disrupts 100 Flights on South Korean Island

Dangerous Wind Conditions Disrupts 100 Flights on South Korean Island

Since strong winds are expected to disrupt flight operations, travellers are advised to check the flight status in advance, an official at Jeju Airport said

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 09:33 IST

Seoul

South Korea (Photo: IANS)
South Korea (Photo: IANS)

Nearly 100 flights were grounded on South Korea’s Jeju Island on Tuesday due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, for the island, reports Yonhap news agency.

As of 8.50 am, Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 97 domestic flights to and from the airport.

In addition, a flight from Singapore, scheduled to arrive at Jeju at 6.45 am, was diverted. A total of 480 flights were scheduled for Tuesday.

In the early morning, wind gusts of 12.8 meters per second blew in areas surrounding the airport. The wind is forecast to range between 10.3-15.6 mps in the afternoon.

Advertisement

The strong winds also disrupted sea transportation with 43 passenger ships to and from Jeju cancelled. “Since strong winds are expected to disrupt flight operations, travellers are advised to check the flight status in advance," an official at Jeju Airport said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 09:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics