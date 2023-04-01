Date Extended for Mandatory Fitness Testing Though Automated Stations to Oct 1, 2024

In view of the current status of readiness of the Automated Testing Stations across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to extend the date for mandatory testing through those stations to October 1, 2024.

The date has been extended in respect of Heavy Goods Vehicles and Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles, Medium Goods Vehicles, Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) to October 1, 2024. In this regard, a notification has been published in the Gazette of India.

Earlier, the Ministry on April 5, 2022 notified that fitness shall be done mandatorily, only through an Automated Testing Station registered in accordance with the rule 175 for recognition, regulation and control of automated testing stations.

It had said that for Heavy Goods Vehicles and Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles, the fitness testing would be from April 1 onwards; and for Medium Goods Vehicles/ Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) with effect from June 1, 2024 onwards.

An Automated Testing Station uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

