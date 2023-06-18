Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Delh Metro: Aerocity Station to Have Longest Platform, Better Connectivity to Airport

Delhi Aerocity Metro Station: Tughlakabad-Aerocity line aims to increase the transportation and connectivity from Chhatarpur Extension and Mahipalpur routes.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 18:38 IST

Delhi, India

New Aerocity Metro station on Aerocity–Tughlakabad Silver Line (Photo: DMRC)
To provide better transportation, and good connectivity in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to expand the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Silver line. It has been reported that after the expansion, the platform will become one of the largest stations among all phase 4 ones.

While sharing the news, DMRC informed that the platform will cover a length of around 289 meters. While the general length of underground Metro stations in Phase 4 will be about 225 meters. Reports also revealed that the station also will be created 23 meters deep underground to provide easy access to South Delhi, Faridabad, and West Delhi with a prime focus on improving the travel facilities toward Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi Aerocity Platform Under Phase 4 Expansion

According to the reports, the planned project will serve as a triple interchange facility linking the airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor to Gurugram, Manesar, and Alwar. The planned project is expected to meet the anticipated flow of passengers in the future.

Delhi Aerocity Work Progress

    • The construction of the station already has been initiated by the concerned authorities under the supervision of DMRC. The platform will feature three main entry/exit gates. The first one will connect to Delhi’s Aerocity, while the remaining two will be dedicated to connecting NH-8 and Mahipalpur locality to improve airport accessibility.

    Sharing more information about the same, DMRC’s Principal Executive Director for Corporate Communications said that the Tughlakabad-Aerocity line aims to increase the transportation and connectivity from Chhatarpur Extension, Mehrauli-Badarpur, and Mahipalpur routes. With this, the commuters will be able to save time.

    first published: June 18, 2023, 17:48 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 18:38 IST
