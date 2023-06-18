Delh Metro: Aerocity Station to Have Longest Platform, Better Connectivity to Airport

To provide better transportation, and good connectivity in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to expand the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Silver line. It has been reported that after the expansion, the platform will become one of the largest stations among all phase 4 ones.

While sharing the news, DMRC informed that the platform will cover a length of around 289 meters. While the general length of underground Metro stations in Phase 4 will be about 225 meters. Reports also revealed that the station also will be created 23 meters deep underground to provide easy access to South Delhi, Faridabad, and West Delhi with a prime focus on improving the travel facilities toward Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Advertisement

Delhi Aerocity Platform Under Phase 4 Expansion

According to the reports, the planned project will serve as a triple interchange facility linking the airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor to Gurugram, Manesar, and Alwar. The planned project is expected to meet the anticipated flow of passengers in the future.

Delhi Aerocity Work Progress