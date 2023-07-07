Delhi Airport: Dual Elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways to be Operational From July 13

The dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways and the fourth runway at the airport in the national capital will be operational from July 13, a senior official said on Friday. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has three runways now.

With the Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), the distance an aircraft has to cover after landing on the third runway and going to Terminal 1 will reduce to 2 kilometres from 9 kilometres now.

It will also reduce the time spent on the tarmac by passengers before and after flight take-offs and landings.

Advertisement

GMR Group Deputy Managing Director I Prabhakara Rao on Friday said the fourth runway and the ECT will be operational from July 13.

IGIA is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. The ECT is 2.1 kilometres long and around 202 metres wide. There are two taxiways, one for planes to use after landing and another for aircraft to use before taking off.