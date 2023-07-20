Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Delhi Airport: New Lounge Operational at Terminal 3 for Business, First Class Flyers

Delhi Airport: New Lounge Operational at Terminal 3 for Business, First Class Flyers

The new T3 lounge at Delhi Airport, which is for business and first class passengers, will be operated by Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 12:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Airport (Photo: Vinamra Longani / Twitter)
Delhi Airport (Photo: Vinamra Longani / Twitter)

DIAL on Wednesday said a new lounge for business and first class air passengers has been operationalised at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Delhi Airport (Photo: Vinamra Longani / Twitter)

The lounge ‘Encalm Prive’ “currently spans out at 22,000 square feet approximately, and once fully operational it will flaunt a massive area of 30,000 square feet, making it the biggest lounge facility in India," DIAL said in a release.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • The lounge, which is for business and first class passengers, will be operated by Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

    Now, there are three lounges at the airport. DIAL is a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Paras YadavParas Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educ...Read More

    first published: July 20, 2023, 12:11 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 12:11 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App