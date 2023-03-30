Home » Auto » Delhi Airport: Nine Flights Diverted to Jaipur Due to Bad Weather

Delhi Airport: Nine Flights Diverted to Jaipur Due to Bad Weather

A total of nine flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Jaipur on account of bad weather in the evening

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 08:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)
Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

As many as nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur on Wednesday evening due to bad weather in the national capital.

Light rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital in the evening under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There were also winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.

A total of nine flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to Jaipur on account of bad weather in the evening, according to an airport official.

Earlier, the IMD predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

