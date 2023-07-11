Delhi Airport: Several Flights Delayed, Multiple Cancelled Due to Heavy Rains

In a major disruption to air travel on Sunday, heavy rainfall in northern India wreaked havoc in the region and caused significant chaos at Delhi Airport, creating chaos in the region.

With at least 20 flights being canceled and 120 services encountering delays, stranded passengers were left frustrated and inconvenienced.

The cancellations affected both departing and arriving flights, particularly those scheduled between Delhi and weather-affected cities like Dharamshala, Shimla, and Leh. SpiceJet had to cancel 12 flights on routes such as Delhi-Leh and Delhi-Dharamshala, while Vistara had to cancel its Delhi-Leh and Leh flights.

IndiGo, which represents approximately 40 percent of the flights operating to and from Delhi Airport, bore the brunt of the disruptions. Out of the 140 affected flights, a total of 55 IndiGo flights experienced delays, causing significant inconvenience for passengers. Air India, another prominent airline, also faced delays, with 27 of its flights affected.

The situation was further exacerbated by the absence of any official statements from the affected airlines, including Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Notably, 1,155 commercial passenger flights were supposed to operate from Delhi on Sunday, as per the industry leader in aviation analytics, Cirium.

In recent days, North India, particularly Delhi-NCR, has been experiencing persistent and heavy rainfall. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there was an extraordinary downpour in Delhi over a 24-hour period between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Delhi witnessed a staggering 153 mm of rain, marking the highest recorded 24-hour rainfall period since July 25, 1982, when the capital experienced 169.9 mm of rain. In the subsequent 24 hours, Delhi received an additional 107.3 mm of rainfall, bringing the total to over 290 mm. This amount far surpasses the city’s average July rainfall of 209.77 mm.