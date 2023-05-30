Delhi: Extended Ashram Flyover Completely Open For Heavy Vehicles, Details Here

In order to provide people a big relief from the traffic congestion in Delhi, the government has been working on an extension of the Ashram flyover for so long. Now, the work has been done, and commuters can use the newly stretched route without any restriction.

While confirming the news, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi Singh said that the pending construction on Sarai Kale Khan towards Lajpat Nagar will also get completed in the upcoming days, and people will be able to enjoy the seamless movement on these routes. She said with the help of the concerned department, PWD has successfully completed the work, lifted the wires, and allowing commuters to use the route without any restriction.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi Singh on Ashram Flyover

She also informed that the extended flyover, which was inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 6, likely to provide massive relief to lakhs of commuters in the city. The expanded ashram flyer system will provide dedicated lanes for heavy vehicles, reducing travel time and facilitating faster movement. This will also help in reducing the overall traffic on the roads, resulting in lesser pollution and better air quality, the PWD minister added.

Due to its connection to the DND Flyway and Mathura Road, the Ashram Flyover is regarded as one of the busiest routes in the city. The Delhi government planned to begin a 1.4 km flyover extension project in June 2020 in order to address the issue of traffic congestion that is often brought on by large vehicles. But, the project got delayed due to the Covid-19 lockout and the pollution restriction, which was supposed to get finished within a year.