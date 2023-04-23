Delhi Govt to Launch App-based Premium Bus Service from Oct 2023, Here's How It Will Work

The government has been trying so hard for the past few years to convince people in Delhi to use more local transport, instead of private vehicles in order to reduce pollution. In this regard, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the the national capital will soon have an app-based premium bus aggregator scheme, where commuters will be able to select the seats on a prior basis.

As per the official details, the policy might come into force in two months, and the buses are likely to provide service in the upcoming six months. An official revealed that once the bus service starts, interested commuters will be able to book the tickets only through mobile applications. No physical will be provided, official added.

Also Read: Mohalla Bus Scheme A Highlight; No Plan to Cut Subsidies: Kailash Gahlot on Delhi Budget | Exclusive

Advertisement

Reacting about the same, Gahlot said the sole purpose of this scheme is to reduce intra-city trips in private cars. He said the premium services such as the air conditioning system, advance booking seat service might attract more commuters, which overall create a good impact on the city traffic and environment.

With the premium bus services, people who commute daily from home to the office or any other place on a daily basis, they also won’t have to worry about parking problems as the bus will have a dedicated pickup and drop point, Gahlot added.

Read all the Latest Auto News here