Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to Introduce 'Pay Per Road Use' System, All You Need to Know

The Delhi- Gurgaon Expressway could soon have a “pay per road use" toll tax. According to media reports, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would collect a fee only for the distance that commuters travelled on the expressway under this system.

In general, people are charged a fixed amount as toll tax. The pay per road use system would use automatic cameras instead of traditional toll booths to collect the money. The cameras would identify the vehicles on the highway and ensure that their toll is collected electronically through FASTags, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The 29 kilometre-long Delhi Gurugram Expressway will have automatic number plate reading (ANPR) cameras installed on all entries/exits to facilitate the process. An NHAI official told HT that a tender has been initiated for the cameras, adding that the pay per road use system is likely to be implemented in six months.

“Commuters will be charged toll digitally and this will be done through automatic number plate recognition cameras, which detect number plates. These cameras will be installed on all entries/exits of the expressway," Dhruv Gupta, senior manager at NHAI stated. Gupta also added that the officials will also take a decision on the removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza once the use-based toll system is stabilised.

The new toll collection system can also reduce the congestion at toll plazas on highways and expressways since the collection will be done electronically.

This is not the first time ANPR cameras have been proposed. Last year, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Highways and Road Transport, announced that ANPR cameras would be installed on the Dwarka Expressway soon. In an interview with Indian Express, Gadkari also talked about making a change in the Indian legal system to penalise people who do not pay the toll and drive away. The reasoning behind Gadkari’s idea is that tests have shown ANPR cameras miss about 10 percent of number plates since the plates had text beyond nine places.

The NHAI is set to increase toll tax by 5 to 10 percent from April, once it gains approval from the Ministry of Road and Transport, it added. Cars and light vehicles will be charged 5 percent extra per trip, while heavy vehicles may have to pay 10 percent more.

