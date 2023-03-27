After leaving the Integrated Coach Factory, the Jaipur - Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train will begin its trial on Tuesday. The assembling of the accessories for the Vande Bharat is underway. As reported by News18 Hindi, the trial will be a four-day-long process. India’s semi-high-speed train will operate from Ajmer to Delhi via Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram. Reportedly the train will first begin at a reduced speed and then gradually move to its estimated speed. The train is expected to complete its journey within 3 hours.

Although the Delhi-Jaipur line has been fully electrified, some modifications were required. These modifications will allow double-decker trains to travel along this route. In addition to announcing the modifications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, also declared the start of the train on the Delhi-Jaipur route. Significantly, it can begin in the first week of April following the train’s trials in Jaipur.

The Vande Bharat Express train, which runs between Jaipur and Delhi, is anticipated to make its maiden trip soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags it off. The Delhi-Jaipur division was the first route to be completely electrified for the operation of the Vande Bharat train. The North Western Railway still has several other routes to electrify. The semi-high-speed train operations are almost ready to launch, and the railway minister has already visited Jaipur to double-check the maintenance work.

The entire installed traction power supply capacity in the Jaipur division, according to Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO, North Western Railway, is 2373.6 MVA. In this division, 11 TSS stations have been built, and 168 train services are run using electric traction. The electrification of the route has significantly reduced noise and air pollution, making it an environmentally friendly stretch for train operation. Because of electrification, trains are now less dependent on foreign diesel, and carbon emissions have decreased significantly as well.

The Jaipur- Delhi Vande Bharat Express train will have 12 chair cars, two luxury cars, and one driver coach. Loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have received specialised instructions and training for its operation. According to rail officials, the train’s entrance and exit gates are automatic. Two charging ports are installed under each seat. Further, the train is equipped with two LED screens on either side to display the train’s current running state. There is high-speed WiFi available on the train.

