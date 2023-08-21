Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX: Construction of Bridge for Key Section Completed, Details Here

In a significant leap forward, the construction of the viaduct linking the Duhai and Meerut South stations of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Corridor, known as RAPIDX, has reached its completion.

A commendable advancement in the project’s progress is the track being laid down on more than half of the viaduct. Anticipation builds as the completion of the entire Delhi segment looms on the horizon, projected to materialize by early 2025.

The expansive 82-kilometer Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is divided into a 68-kilometer stretch situated in Uttar Pradesh and a remaining 14-kilometer stretch nestled within Delhi. Within this 14-kilometer span, four crucial stations are poised to emerge: Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and Anand Vihar. A highly prioritized 17-kilometer segment, spanning from Sahibabad to Duhai, stands ready, almost close to its opening for the public.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is in charge of the enormous project, revealed that the segment from the Eastern Peripheral Motorway at Duhai to the RAPIDX station in Meerut South is about 25 km long. A total of 750 pillars were built to maintain the viaduct’s weight and function, which is a testament to the project’s enormous scope.

Advertisement

The seamless connection between the Sahibabad RAPIDX station and the Meerut South RAPIDX station via the fully completed viaduct signals a victory for the priority segment. This enormous construction is spread out over 40 kilometres of track, from the outskirts of Meerut all the way to Sahibabad.

A meticulous trial phase has seen trains traverse the 17-kilometer priority section, shuttling devoid of passengers, meticulously thoroughly checking every technical aspect and foresee any potential problems before the formal inauguration.

Delving further into the progress, an NCRTC spokesperson shared that active efforts are underway to lay tracks and install overhead electrification (OHE) for the Duhai to Meerut South stretch. Of the total 50 kilometers bridging Duhai and Meerut South, a resounding 30 kilometers have already embraced the tracks’ presence. This burgeoning stretch will soon be home to four essential stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. Each of these pivotal stations is in the final stages of civil construction, a testament to the dedication driving the project.