Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Route, Stations, Inauguration Date and More

The National Capital of India - Delhi, is all set to get a functional Regional Rapid Transport System on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route. Having said that, there has been a flurry of activities happening on the 17-km stretch wherein the workers are gearing up to start the train operations. The main aim behind this is to provide better connectivity in the region. Besides this, the stations of RRTS will now be well connected with the stations of the Delhi metro.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Inauguration Date

The primary section of RRTS is ready. The service of the primary portion of the Rapid Rail is likely to begin in the last week of March. Moreover, the passengers will not have to wait for too long to get to the station as every stop will be serviced within 5-10 minutes on the Fast Rail line.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Routes & Stations

Talking about Rapid Rail in detail, it is capable of achieving a speed of up to 180 km/hr. However, the maximum speed is 160 km/hr while in operation. The stations located on the primary section of RRTS includes Sahibabad, Guldhar, Ghaziabad, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. Besides this, connections on Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar-Panipat route are likely to be established anytime soon. All the stations of RRTS on this route like Aerocity, Munirka, INA, and Sarai Kale Khan, will be connected with Delhi Metro Stations. Stations like Kashmiri Gate and Burari will also get the aforementioned link.

