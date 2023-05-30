Delhi Metro Airport Line: DMRC Starts WhatsApp-based QR Code Ticket Service

To improve the travel experience by the metro train in the national capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has launched a WhatsApp-based Ticketing Service, under which commuters will be able to travel in its Airport Express Line (AEL), using WhatsApp Chatbot-based QR Code generated e-tickets. The facility will not just save time but also allow commuters to avoid standing in long queues.

DMRC’s Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar among officials launched the facility today. While sharing news on social media platforms, DMRC tweeted that to further enhance the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ for travel on Airport Express Line. With the introduction of this facility, commuters on Airport Express Line will now be able to use the WhatsApp Chatbot-based QR Code tickets from their smartphones also, DMRC added in the Tweet.

Here’s how WhatsApp-based Ticketing Service Works

Include the DMRC’s official WhatsApp contact number, 9650855800, in your phone’s contact list.

Alternatively, you can scan the Chatbot QR code that is clearly displayed at all Airport Express Line ticket and customer service desks.

Access WhatsApp and say “hi" to the newly added contact at 9650855800.

Decide on your language preference.Select your preferred choice from the list, such as Buy Ticket, Last Journey Tickets, or Retrieve Ticket.

Select the station for the source and destination.

Decide how many tickets you’ll be buying.

Verify and make the payment securely using a credit card, debit card, or UPI using the integrated payment gateway.

Get a QR code ticket right in your WhatsApp conversation.

Travel by scanning the QR code on your smartphone at the appropriate AFC gate scanner.

For more related information, customers can visit DMRC’s official website.