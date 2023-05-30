Trends :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Delhi Metro Airport Line: DMRC Starts WhatsApp-based QR Code Ticket Service

Delhi Metro Airport Line: DMRC Starts WhatsApp-based QR Code Ticket Service

DMRC said that with the introduction of this facility, commuters on Airport Express Line will now be able to use the WhatsApp Chatbot-based QR Code tickets from their smartphones.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 19:12 IST

Delhi, India

DMRC's Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar (Photo: DMRC/Twitter)
DMRC's Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar (Photo: DMRC/Twitter)

To improve the travel experience by the metro train in the national capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has launched a WhatsApp-based Ticketing Service, under which commuters will be able to travel in its Airport Express Line (AEL), using WhatsApp Chatbot-based QR Code generated e-tickets. The facility will not just save time but also allow commuters to avoid standing in long queues.

DMRC’s Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar among officials launched the facility today. While sharing news on social media platforms, DMRC tweeted that to further enhance the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a ‘WhatsApp based Ticketing Service’ for travel on Airport Express Line. With the introduction of this facility, commuters on Airport Express Line will now be able to use the WhatsApp Chatbot-based QR Code tickets from their smartphones also, DMRC added in the Tweet.

DMRC Launches Whatsapp based E-ticketing Service (Photo: DMRC/Twitter)

Here’s how WhatsApp-based Ticketing Service Works

  • Include the DMRC’s official WhatsApp contact number, 9650855800, in your phone’s contact list.
  • Alternatively, you can scan the Chatbot QR code that is clearly displayed at all Airport Express Line ticket and customer service desks.
  • Access WhatsApp and say “hi" to the newly added contact at 9650855800.
  • Decide on your language preference.Select your preferred choice from the list, such as Buy Ticket, Last Journey Tickets, or Retrieve Ticket.
  • Select the station for the source and destination.
  • Decide how many tickets you’ll be buying.
  • Verify and make the payment securely using a credit card, debit card, or UPI using the integrated payment gateway.
  • Get a QR code ticket right in your WhatsApp conversation.
  • Travel by scanning the QR code on your smartphone at the appropriate AFC gate scanner.

For more related information, customers can visit DMRC’s official website.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shahrukh ShahShahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: May 30, 2023, 19:04 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 19:12 IST
    Read More