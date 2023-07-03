Delhi Metro: Huda City Centre Metro Name Changed to Millennium City Centre

In a surprising turn of events, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again changed the name of the Huda City Centre Metro station on the Yellow Line.

The station, which had earlier been announced as ‘Gurugram City Centre,’ will now be known as ‘Millennium City Centre.’ This decision marks the second name change in just three hours.

DMRC took to Twitter to announce the modification, stating, “In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the Huda City Centre Metro station on the Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre."

The metro authority further added that the process of implementing the name change in all official documents, signage, and announcements has already begun and will be carried out gradually. However, DMRC has not provided any specific reasons for reconsidering the earlier name change.

The Huda City Centre Metro station, located on the Yellow Line, connects to the Samaypur Badli station and primarily operates underground. This line traverses through some of the most congested areas of the national capital.

Sources have revealed that the request to change the name of the Huda City Centre metro station was made by both the central government and the Haryana state government. It is worth noting that this name change coincides with the ongoing construction of a 28.5-kilometer-long metro corridor between Huda City Centre and Cyber City in Gurugram. The project was sanctioned last year.